Update 2.10 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 01.000.013. This update is a hotfix for the Containment game mode, so don’t expect any major balance adjustments or content additions. The Rainbow Six Siege servers will be down for roughly 30 minutes in order to deploy the patch, and the servers will come back up once the patch is live. Downtime will take place at different times based on your platform of choice. Here’s everything new with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update 2.10.