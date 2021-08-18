Tulsa police investigating after home invasion

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a home invasion early Wednesday, police said.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of North Sheridan Road after and found that the homeowners were robbed, police said.

The victims told police the suspects who committed the home invasion arrived at their residence an hour before, left and then returned.

When the suspects returned, they kicked open the front door of the residence and fired one shot towards one of the victims, police said.

One of the victims ran out of the back of the residence yelling for help, police said.

“Another victim, who also lives at the residence, stated he woke up after hearing the door forced open and encountered one of the suspects in the hallway.” Tulsa police said in a press release. “According to the second victim, the suspect began demanding money. While laying on the floor, the victim heard one gunshot. He did not know if the gunshot was directed at him or somewhere else in the residence.”

The suspects were described as white men and were last seen driving westbound in the neighborhood in a dark colored vehicle.

Officers drove the area but did not find the suspects.

