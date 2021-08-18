IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.