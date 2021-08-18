Insider Buying: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.