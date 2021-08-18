Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Insider Buying: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fusn#Sec#Fusn#Sec#Pe#Zacks Investment Research#Morgan Stanley#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Altfest L J#Woodline Partners Lp#Federated Hermes Inc#Alpha Therapies#News Ratings For
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy