Jacksonville, FL

Intracoastal apartment property sells for $82.5 million

By Brent Godwin
Jacksonville Business Journal
7 days ago
 7 days ago
Investors are buying Jacksonville apartment developments at a feverish pace. Duval County public records show Terrabella Residences LLC sold Terrabella, an apartment development on Atlantic Boulevard near the Intracoastal Waterway, to Williams Portfolio 22 Inc. for $82.5 million. Terrabella includes 253 units in a four-story building. The per unit price for the deal comes to approximately $326,000 per unit.

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

