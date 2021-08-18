Cancel
Stocks

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $28.91 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

By Emily Schoerning
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $28,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

