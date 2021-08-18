United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.