Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert thespians help Valley Youth Theatre

By GSN NEWS STAFF
gilbertsunnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Valley Youth Theatre streams its VYTal Affair-athon fundraiser on Aug. 21, Gilbert residents may recognize some familiar faces on VYT’s stage. Five Gilbert teens are among the nearly 100 performers who will take part in this year’s eight-hour, Jerry Lewis-style telethon featuring live and recorded interviews and performances from current “VYTkids” and alumni cast members – including stars of stage and screen like Broadway’s Nick Cartell, who recently completed a two-and-a-half-year run as Jean Valjean in the National Tour of “Les Misérables.”

