If Andover’s John Rex has reached the end of his career throwing the hammer in track and field, he certainly knows how to go out in style. This spring, as a senior for Bates College (Lewiston, Maine), Rex earned All-American Honors in the hammer throw by placing fifth at the NCAA Division 3 Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May — the final meet of his college career. He had to skip graduation to compete in the meet, held in Greensboro, N.C.