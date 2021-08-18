ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 64.9% in July

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the July 15th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.