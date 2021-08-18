Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 48,350 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $28,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).