Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 48,350 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $28,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curtiss Wright Co#Cw#Sec#Van Eck Associates Corp#Arlington Partners Llc#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy