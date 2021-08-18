Jacksonville-based construction products company expands into Midwest

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has named Jenenne Hollister, Vice President of Financial Operations at Medical Solutions, to its 40 Under 40 list of influential workforce solutions ecosystem professionals. Compiled for the fifth consecutive year, the list recognizes the accomplishments of the staffing industry’s up and coming leaders who are under the age of 40. The 40 Under 40 list is not a ranking, but a way to spotlight those who are making an impact and moving the staffing industry forward. The list represents a variety of industry segments across the workforce solutions ecosystem. “What Jenenne contributes, from an operations perspective, is matched by her ability to connect, collaborate, motivate, and drive change across our organization,” said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Solutions. “Her leadership has been invaluable to us at an exciting and pivotal time, given our aggressive growth and the challenges presented to us during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s incredibly deserving of this recognition and we’re proud to call her one of us.” At Medical Solutions, one of the largest providers of total workforce solutions in the healthcare industry, Hollister leads accounting operations for the enterprise that spans over 150 accounting and finance professionals. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of PPR Travel Nursing, which Medical Solutions acquired in 2018. Hollister is based out of Medical Solutions' Jacksonville, Fla location. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. With 10 years of tenure with the broader Medical Solutions organization, Hollister has played a key role in two successful acquisitions and integrations, as well as the company’s acquisition and current integration of C&A Industries, parent company to Aureus Medical Group. She’s been integral to systems migration, integration of credit & collections activities, and building new structural models to improve efficiency within sales teams and workflow involving VMS partners. She’s also been instrumental to Medical Solutions’ ability to pivot quickly and smoothly during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as with the company’s implementation of quarantine pay for travel nurses and allied health professionals. “I’m humbled to be included on SIA’s 40 Under 40 list. To be able to represent the incredible Medical Solutions team is a true honor,” Hollister said. “I’m thankful to all of my leaders and team members who have made an impact on me and my career over the past ten years.” A CPA, Hollister holds a Bachelor of Science and a master’s degree, both in accounting.