Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville-based construction products company expands into Midwest

By Timothy Gibbons
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 7 days ago
An almost-50-years-old construction products company based in Jacksonville is expanding into the Midwest through the acquisition of an Illinois company. Coastal Construction Products' acquisition of Sealant Engineering Construction Supply of Bensenville, Illinois, marks the first expansion of the Jacksonville business outside its base in the Southeast, the company said in a release.

