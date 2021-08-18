Inter 2021/22 preview: Transfers, key player, fixtures, new kits, prediction & more

Serie A 2021/22 is upon us, as the great and the good of Italian football get ready to do battle all over again starting from this Saturday (August 21). Inter Milan will be hoping for more of the same, as the Nerazzurri picked up their first league title since 2010 last year. However, with manager Antonio Conte departing the club over the summer, and star striker Romelu Lukaku making a big-money move to Chelsea, will they be able to replicate that success this campaign?