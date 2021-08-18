Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Inter 2021/22 preview: Transfers, key player, fixtures, new kits, prediction & more

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 7 days ago

Uneasy is the head that wears the crown, and no one has offered up the throne to their challengers quicker than Inter. The Nerazzurri are the current reigning champions of Italy, but that success has come at a hefty price. Inter supporters were three days into their scudetto celebrations when coach Antonio Conte walked away from the club, with rumours circling over financial issues in Milan.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Ashley Young
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Italy#San Siro#Inter#Non Vi#Romelulukaku9#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguedigitalspy.com

Serie A 2021/22 table, fixtures and how to watch in the UK

Serie A 2021/22 is upon us, as the great and the good of Italian football get ready to do battle all over again starting from this Saturday (August 21). Inter Milan will be hoping for more of the same, as the Nerazzurri picked up their first league title since 2010 last year. However, with manager Antonio Conte departing the club over the summer, and star striker Romelu Lukaku making a big-money move to Chelsea, will they be able to replicate that success this campaign?
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi explains attacking changes for Genoa thumping

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was delighted with their opening day rout of Genoa. Inter were comfortable 4-0 winners on Saturday. Hakan Calhanoglu scored one and assisted another, combining well with Edin Dzeko. “I was pretty confident the team would do well, as I've seen them working with enthusiasm and...
SoccerTribal Football

Cassano full of praise for Inzaghi's Inter Milan

Former Inter Milan striker Antonio Cassano was impressed by their victory over Genoa. Inter won 4-0 in coach Simone Inzaghi's first game in charge. Cassano said, “Inter are still Conte's team, I liked them because they attacked, attacked, attacked. They made it clear at Genoa that they would go for it."
SoccerCBS Sports

Serie A Power Rankings: Inter Milan make early move to the top, Juventus slide with unsettled Ronaldo on bench

The 2021-22 Serie A season is up and running with a memorable weekend of results getting CBS Sports and Paramount+'s coverage underway. Defending champions Inter Milan were big winners as Juventus failed to win in Massimiliano Allegri's first domestic game back in charge. There was also significant movement from preseason with AS Roma who are enjoying the bounce that has come with Jose Mourinho's return to Italian soccer. Here, with a little help from CBS Sports' own Matteo Bonetti, we break down where everybody stands one week into the new season.
SoccerPosted by
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo News

Lionel Messi isn’t the only multi-time Ballon d’Or winner who had a bizarre summer. Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo is having some issues at his club as well right now that are creeping onto the pitch. Ahead of today’s game against Udinese, the Juventus striker was officially listed on the bench...
UEFAInternational Business Times

Chelsea News: Center-Back Makes Admission About Transfer Signee Romelu Lukaku

The summer transfer window is set to close on August 31st, and clubs across Europe are making a mad dash to make improvements and that includes consistent English Premier League contenders Chelsea. For much of the summer, the club has been linked to Borussia Dortmund scoring prodigy Erling Haaland but...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Preview and Predictions for the 2021-22 Premier League Season

It's been 82 days since the 2020-21 English Premier League season ended, and we are back and ready for action. Yes, as if by magic, the world's greatest football league (we can say that now, right?) is set for yet another year, undoubtedly filled with ups and downs and lefts and rights and everything in between. That's what makes it so great. That and N'Golo Kante's smile. It truly has it all.
UEFAchatsports.com

Barcelona 2021/22 La Liga fixtures

With the 2021/2022 La Liga betting odds placing Barcelona in a charitable second place, you should read this article about Mr Play casino before placing a bet online and also take a look at how last season and this transfer window will have an impact on Barcelona’s upcoming campaign. A...
UEFAhypebeast.com

The Best Football Kits From the 2021/22 Season

During the 2021/22 season, teams from across Europe will step out in kits inspired by everything from grass snakes and lightning bolts to historic architecture and past triumphs. As always, each kit is designed to tell a story about the club, its team and its hopes for the upcoming season.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Premier League new kits 2021-22: every shirt ranked

Football marches on. Mere weeks after England's Euro 2020/21 heartbreak/hilarious failure (delete where appropriate) the domestic incarnation returns and brings with it a traditional delivery, 40 new football kits. If you're not excited yet perhaps we can whet your appetite by putting them all in order of merit?. Given that...
UEFA90min.com

Bayern Munich reveal new Champions League kit for 2021/22

Bayern Munich have unveiled their new third kit for the 2021/22 season which will be on show in the Champions League. After releasing their traditional red home kit, Bayern have been focusing on paying tribute to the city of Munich with their latest releases. The black and gold away shirt features the image of the Munich coat of arms, and but this third shirt has taken local pride one step further.
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Ronaldo starts on bench as Juventus wastes 2-goal lead

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench as Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start on Sunday. Two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Udinese in the Italian league. Ronaldo didn't start amid reports he had...
Soccer90min.com

WSL clubs’ summer transfer windows - ranked

The summer transfer is an absolutely crucial time for WSL clubs, with the close-season often marking significant changes for squads up and down the league. Recruitment is make or break for the season ahead, whether that be challenging for the title, competing for European places, breaking into the top half, or simply staying in the league. It’s all relative depending on the expectations places on each club.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku scores as Blues win London derby

Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever Chelsea goal - almost a decade after his debut - as Thomas Tuchel's team deservedly beat Arsenal. Lukaku, who was at Chelsea as a teenager, started at the Emirates after his £97.5m signing from Inter Milan and looks to have given the Blues an ominous new dimension.

Comments / 0

Community Policy