Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with Harry Kane’s contribution as he made his long-awaited return to the side in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win at WolvesThe England captain was not involved in the opening two games of the season following his late return from holiday amid his desire to join Manchester CityBut with Spurs holding firm in their insistence that he is not for sale, he came on in the 72nd minute of a match that was decided by Dele Alli’s 10th-minute penalty.He immediately improved Nuno’s side and could have marked his return with a goal, but saw...