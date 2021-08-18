Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rising Sun, MD

Rising Sun settles lawsuit relating to 2019 fatal shooting for 85K

By Carl Hamilton cahamilton@cecilwhig.com
Cecil Daily
 7 days ago

BALTIMORE — The Town of Rising Sun has settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit against it — agreeing to pay $85,000 to plaintiffs who alleged that three officers in the municipal police department used excessive force when they fatally shot an armed and suicidal man in May 2019 while he was standing beside his father inside a home near the town, according to an attorney who represented the town in that civil case.

www.cecildaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Cecil County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Rising Sun, MD
County
Cecil County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Lgit#District Court#The Town Of Rising Sun#Rspd#Maryland State Police#Defendant#The Supreme Court#Cecil County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy