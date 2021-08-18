Rising Sun settles lawsuit relating to 2019 fatal shooting for 85K
BALTIMORE — The Town of Rising Sun has settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit against it — agreeing to pay $85,000 to plaintiffs who alleged that three officers in the municipal police department used excessive force when they fatally shot an armed and suicidal man in May 2019 while he was standing beside his father inside a home near the town, according to an attorney who represented the town in that civil case.www.cecildaily.com
Comments / 0