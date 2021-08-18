University of Dayton sees record diverse enrollment

DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced that this year marks the university’s record overall enrollment and diversity.

Nearly 8,700 undergraduate students start classes for the 2021-2022 academic school year Aug. 23, including about 2,150 first-year students, UD stated in a release.

Nearly 19 percent of students enrolled are from historically underrepresented racial/ethnic groups and 10 percent are the first in their family to attend college.

Additionally, the UD Sinclair Academy welcomes 90 new students this year. The program significantly reduces the cost of a bachelor’s degree, by offering dual enrollment at UD and Sinclair Community College with academic advisors on both campuses.

UD’s overall enrollment is expected to exceed 11,500, which is more than the school’s record high last year.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome students back to campus, and especially proud the University’s efforts to enroll and support students from all backgrounds are making campus a more diverse and inclusive community,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management.

