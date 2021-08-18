Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

U.S. mortgage applications drop as mortgage rates edge above 3% -MBA

By Evan Sully
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mortgage applications declined last week, especially for refinancing, as mortgage rates rose back over 3% for the first time in about a month.

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its average contract interest rate for traditional 30-year mortgages inched up to 3.06% from 2.99% in the week ending Aug. 13. The seasonally adjusted market index tracking mortgage applications fell 3.9% from a week earlier, reflecting a 5.3% decrease in applications to refinance existing loans.

After hitting record lows late last year below 2.9%, mortgage rates climbed in the first part of this year and peaked in the spring. Rates had been drifting lower since, held down in large part by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s extraordinary stimulus measures aimed at helping the economy rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, but ticked higher last week after data showed a hiring surge last month.

“Mortgage rates followed an overall increase in Treasury yields last week, which started higher from the strong July jobs report before slowing because of weaker consumer sentiment and concerns about rising COVID-19 cases,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “The eligible pool of homeowners who stand to benefit from a refinance is smaller now.”

Purchase applications declined 0.8%, the MBA said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Mba#Treasury#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Real Estatewolfstreet.com

Home Prices Dip for First Time off Crazy Spike, Price Reductions Surge, Sellers Emerge, House Sales Drop Year-over-Year, Inventories & Supply Keep Rising

“Normalization” or “deceleration,” as this phenomenon is called, is setting in. Prices of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops dipped in July, reverting to seasonality for the first time since 2019, amid surging price reductions. Single-family house sales dropped 4.1% in July, from a year ago, the first decline since the lockdowns. Condo sales rose. Inventories rose for the fifth month in a row. And new listings are catching up with pre-pandemic trends, as sellers emerge from the woodwork. All this according to data from the National Association of Realtors today.
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Share Of Mortgages In Forbearance Declines For 24th Straight Week

MBA Weekly Survey Finds 3.25% Of Servicers' Portfolio Volume In Mitigation Plans. The last time the percentage of mortgages in forbearance increased was as of Feb. 21, 2021. Forbearance exits were at the slowest pace in over a year. The percentage of mortgages in forbearance declined slightly as of mid-August,...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as investors prep for Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Monday as market participants await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones futures Industrial Average was up 0.68% at 35,357.62, while the S&P 500 was 0.81% firmer at 4,477.85 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.17% stronger at 14,886.66.
Real Estaterealtor.com

New Appetite for Mortgage Bonds That Sidestep Fannie and Freddie

Wall Street is diving back into the business of turning home loans into bonds, injecting new competition into a market long dominated by government-backed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The so-called private-label mortgage market—in which financial firms serve the middleman role of creating giant pools of loans and...
Real Estateidahobusinessreview.com

‘A ripple-effect’ of housing challenges — mortgage rates and real estate trends

Low housing inventory, climbing home prices and a shortage of workers and supplies are just a few not-so-secret challenges facing stakeholders in the mortgage lending and residential real estate industries statewide, so, Idaho Business Review asked five industry stakeholders to lend their expertise during an Aug. 3 Breakfast Series panel discussion. Panelists agreed that while these ...
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

What Do Experts Say About Today’s Mortgage Rates?

Mortgage rates are hovering near record lows, and that’s good news for today’s homebuyers. The graph below shows mortgage rates dating back to 2016 and where today falls by comparison. Generally speaking, when rates are low, you can afford more home for your money. That’s why experts across the industry...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rates Is Higher Today | August 23, 2021

The average rate for a conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.257% today, slightly higher than it was on Friday. Rates for other loan categories, such as FHA and VA loans, are lower. Rates continue to be very low and borrowers with strong credit applying for a new mortgage or refinancing...
EconomyHousing Wire

Mortgage profits drop in second quarter on lower volume

Independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks reported less profit in the second quarter, with net gains declining to $2,023 on each loan originated compared to $3,361 in the previous quarter, according to a report published by the Mortgage Bankers Association. The data, compiled from 361 companies,...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

MBA: Mortgage Applications Increase in Latest Weekly Survey

Mortgage applications increased 1.6 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending August 20, 2021. ... The Refinance Index increased 1 percent from the previous week and was 3 percent higher than the same week one...
U.S. PoliticsNBC New York

Treasury Yields Edge Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Summit

The Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, gathering central bankers from around the world, will kick off on Thursday. There are no major data releases due out on Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday morning, as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. The yield on...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Purchase mortgage applications rise as Treasury yields fall

Mortgage applications rose 1.6% on the week ending Aug. 20, moving in concert with a drop in Treasury yields, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The market composite index moved 1% on an unadjusted basis from the prior week. Refis ticked up 1% from the prior...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation expectations bounce off monthly low

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, recovered from one-month top to 2.30% on by the end of Tuesday’s North American session, off multi-day bottom flashed the previous day. The receding inflation expectations join recently downbeat US data...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Fannie Mae Downgrades 2021 GDP, Home Sales Forecast

Fannie Mae has downgraded its 2021 real gross domestic product forecast citing the Delta variant of COVID-19 and persistently strained supply chains but has upgraded its outlook for 2022. The GSE dropped its 2021 fourth quarter year over year projection to 6.3% from 7% while raising its expectations for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy