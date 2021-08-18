Cancel
Davidson County, NC

How will the Oct. 1 slowdown by U.S. Postal Service impact your mail delivery time?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Postal Service will be taking the term “snail mail” to a whole new level with a scheduled slow-down in services beginning on Oct. 1. Earlier this year, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy unrolled the postal services’ 10-year-plan which includes changing its standard timeframe for delivering first-class letters, flat envelopes, and periodicals from a one-to-three-day window to a one-to-five-day window.

