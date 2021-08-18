Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg, SC

Sautéed Brussels sprouts and chorizo: Made with love and good for the heart

By Christopher Sinclair-McCalla
Times and Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeliciously Healthy is sponsored by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Although Brussels sprouts are a nutrient-rich superfood, some folks are still a little leery about adding them to the menu. But don’t shortchange these mini-cabbages! They are a versatile and healthy side dish and, not to mention, one of my favorites. And when you add a little kick to them, the flavor is off the charts! Allow me to introduce you to sautéed Brussels sprouts with chorizo.

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Lifestyle
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brussel Sprouts#Chorizo#Food Drink#Piggly Wiggly#Transfer Brussels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Roasted Squash, Lentils, Chard and Brussels Sprouts Bowl with Gournay Cheese

1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-in. cubes. 1 cup dry green lentils (3 cups cooked) 1 bunch red chard, washed, stemmed and sliced into ½-in. strips. 1 cup frozen gournay cheese cubes, garlic & fine herbs. Chef Chandon Clenard. Stanford University. Stanford, Calif. Autumn veggies, including butternut...
Recipescokocooks.com

Cast Iron Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

I’m not going to lie, but I was never a big fan of brussel sprouts growing up. I think mainly because my mom hates them so I never really tried until I was older. Now every restaurant I go to I want to try the Brussel sprouts as an appetizer. They are such a delicious vegetable especially when they get nice and crispy. I decided to create these cast iron parmesan Brussel sprouts because I love the flavor combination in the recipe.
Recipesmightymrs.com

Holiday Shredded Brussels Sprouts

These holiday shredded Brussels sprouts taste as good as they look! And easy to make too — just 5 ingredients! Brussels spouts, olive oil, pomegranate seeds, walnuts and sea salt to finish things off. A super cute, healthy and tasty holiday side dish. So many things to love about these...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Steamed Mussels with Chorizo and Tomatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Steamed mussels with chorizo and tomatoes is not only simple, it’s open to some interpretation. Find some mussels, maybe some chorizo, white wine, and a few flavorful additions. Add chile flakes, different spices, a dab of tomato paste, maybe some fennel. You do you–that’s the whole point here.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Gnocchi Skillet with Green Beans and Asparagus

The warmer the days grow, the less desire I have to stand in my kitchen — which means the recipes I make in the summer have to be particularly fast and easy. So when I discovered I could whip up a killer gnocchi with frozen pasta and loads of vegetables in a single pan, I was elated. My delight only increased when I realized it tastes just as delicious (if not more so) as leftovers.
Recipeseatwell101.com

11 Easy Brussel Sprout Recipes Baked in the Oven

Easy Brussel Sprout Recipes Baked in the Oven – Who doesn’t love these crispy bites of crunchy goodness? All these easy recipes feature crisp-tender Brussels sprouts roasted in the oven, guaranteed to be crowd-pleasers at your table. These Brussels sprout recipes are low-carb and keto-friendly. Enjoy!. Baked Brussels Sprout Recipes:...
RecipesPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

A simple, summertime potato salad

Summertime and potato salad go hand in hand for most cookouts, family meals and picnics. This simple potato salad is so creamy and super easy to throw together. 1/2 tsp (1g) sea salt, pepper (adjust to taste) ***. Directions …. Cut up red potatoes. In a large pot, add water...
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Asian Honey Garlic Chicken

When it comes to classic flavor combinations, we’ve got the best of the best in our Asian Honey Garlic Chicken! This dynamic flavor duo, honey and garlic, is going to make your mouth water. We’re sure the sweet and savory taste of this easy chicken recipe will make you want Chinese food every night of the week.
Recipespreventionrd.com

Zucchini Enchilada Lasagna

I made Vegetable Biryani last week and it was REALLY good. Sure, the kids were a little less enthusiastic about the whole thing, but c’est la vie. The older they get, the more opinionated they get. But, they ate it. Mark and I loved it. However, it made a TON. A TON. A literal ton.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Zucchini with Ricotta, Mint, and Basil

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Zucchini with ricotta, mint, and basil takes slices of zukes and tosses them in a skillet until tender. The magic happens when they’re left to meld with ricotta, herbs, a drizzle of olive oil, and a squeeze of lemon juice until perfect.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Roasted Summer Vegetable Pasta with Halloumi

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Roasted summer vegetable pasta with halloumi is a gorgeous, yet incredibly easy, dinner that makes the most of all those summer vegetables. It includes pasta and a chewy, salty cheese to make it appealing to everyone. And it’s easily modified to use whatever veggies you have on hand or that you like the most. Just in time for #LCHumpDayPasta.
Recipesdraxe.com

Cauliflower Tabbouleh Salad Recipe

Have you tried tabbouleh? The salad is a staple in Middle Eastern cultures, bursting with fresh flavors that complement each other. Many recipes feature bulgur wheat, but I’m switching things up a bit with my raw cauliflower tabbouleh recipe instead. Key Tabbouleh Ingredients. With just 29 calories per serving, cauliflower...
Recipesyourerie

What’s Cooking: Grilled ‘Radicchiolous’ Salad

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil (plus some for brushing the radicchio) 3 Tbls date nectar (honey or agave will work equally as well) Preheat your grill pan, gas or charcoal grill to medium high heat. Rinse radicchio, pat dry, brush the wedges with evoo (olive oil) and place them in...
RecipesDaily Times

ZUCCHINI RECIPES

1 pound Italian or turkey sausage (I used my neighbor Joe Zappa's homemade) 2 cups butternut (Zucca) squash peeled and diced small. ½ teaspoon garlic powder or (use 1 tsp fresh garlic in place of powder. I did in this recipe.) ½ teaspoon oregano or 2 teaspoons fresh chopped oregano)
Affton, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bacon, Basil and Tomato Skillet Corn

4 thick slices (8 ounces total) smoky bacon, cut crosswise into ¼ inch pieces. RECIPE: Grilled White Corn Soup With Leeks and Roasted Peppers. 1 pint ripe cherry tomatoes, halved or 2 to 3 cups large chunks ripe tomatoes. ½ teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt. ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Sweet and Savory Bacon Wrapped Venison Tenderloin

While they are easily used interchangeably in recipes, the cut of meat is different! The tenderloin is taken from underneath the loin while the backstrap is the back loin. Both cuts are very tender. This particular venison recipe goes sweet and savory with a marinade made of brown sugar, soy...
Recipesfood24.com

Umami mushroom rigatoni

Cook rigatoni in boiling salted water, until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta cooking water and drain pasta. While the pasta is cooking, scrape out the black gills from the underside of the portabellos with a teaspoon. Cut each portabello in half and then cut each half into four chunky wedges.
Recipestherecipecritic.com

AMAZING Bolognese Gnocchi

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Bolognese Gnocchi is everything that you would hope for in an amazing Italian dish! Flavorful, bold, and full of delightful texture, this tried and true recipe is something that will definitely get you a “WOW!” from your family and friends!
RecipesOroville Mercury-Register

The secret to sautéed veggies | Cabin Fever Cookbook

Over the past month while my son has been away I haven’t been doing a lot of cooking. I’ve been trying to catch up on my rest and working on my thesis, and watching a whole lot of cooking videos on Instagram and Tumblr. I haven’t had much to draw...

Comments / 0

Community Policy