Sautéed Brussels sprouts and chorizo: Made with love and good for the heart

I’m not going to lie, but I was never a big fan of brussel sprouts growing up. I think mainly because my mom hates them so I never really tried until I was older. Now every restaurant I go to I want to try the Brussel sprouts as an appetizer. They are such a delicious vegetable especially when they get nice and crispy. I decided to create these cast iron parmesan Brussel sprouts because I love the flavor combination in the recipe.