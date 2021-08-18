Talking With Raccoon Logic – AAA to Indie, To Stadia and Back To Indie

This week the Gamescom 2021, one of the most anticipated appointments of each year in the video game sector and that this time will start with the event Opening Night Live with the popular presenter Geoff Keighley, a show live in which several novelties will be presented and whose protagonists (or some of them) have already been announced by Geoff himself. Although during the gala the Gamescom Awards 2021, where the most interesting games to be launched in the coming months will be awarded through different categories, both by genre and by platform; and that’s it we know to the nominees.