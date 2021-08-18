Ask Aunty Pam: Hubby wants to let ex-wife move in

Dear Aunty Pam: I am hoping you will side with me on this one. My husband is wanting to let his ex-wife move in with us ‘for a little while’ to help her get back on her feet. “Sue” is the mother of his two children and has joint custody. She recently got fired from her job, AGAIN, and my husband thinks it will be best for the children because Sue is in danger of being evicted because she hasn’t been paying her rent on time.