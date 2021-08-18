Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Ask Aunty Pam: Hubby wants to let ex-wife move in

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Aunty Pam: I am hoping you will side with me on this one. My husband is wanting to let his ex-wife move in with us ‘for a little while’ to help her get back on her feet. “Sue” is the mother of his two children and has joint custody. She recently got fired from her job, AGAIN, and my husband thinks it will be best for the children because Sue is in danger of being evicted because she hasn’t been paying her rent on time.

www.goupstate.com

Comments / 143

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Family Relationshipstelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret, resentment

Dear Amy: Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly “intact” family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Home & Gardenarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Homeowner confesses to out-of-control messes

Dear Amy: My big old house is pretty much a mess. We bought it "as is" with the plan to completely renovate, but never did. My husband died decades ago, the kids moved on, and now I'm a widow living alone in this huge three-story house that never got fixed up.
Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she's treated

I am a woman in my 70s. I do not understand why women in their 30s think they can treat their elders with disrespect. I had two unkind mothers-in-law but I wouldn't have dreamed of being rude to them or "telling them off" because they were my elders — the mothers of my husbands, and the grandmothers of my children and grandchildren.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Are my husband’s kids from another marriage due assets when he dies?

Q. Do my husband’s minor children from a prior marriage have any rights to any marital assets acquired during our marriage in the event he dies before me? Who would benefit from his Social Security, savings and more? We’ve been married a little over a year and he’s been divorced from the children’s mom for about five years. He’s still paying child support until each child turns 18. They are 14, 13 and 11.
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Visit from boyfriend’s mom comes with uncertainty

My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He’s planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there’s no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.

Comments / 143

Community Policy