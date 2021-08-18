Florida board rebukes schools’ mask rules. Districts don’t back down.

State Board of Education chairman Tom Grady, shown at a recent in-person board meeting, led the intense questioning of Broward and Alachua school officials during an Aug. 17, 2021, conference call session about their districts' mask rules. The board found both districts to have violated state laws and rules. [ The Florida Channel ]

School districts’ fight against the state government over mask mandates intensified on Tuesday. As the State Board of Education prepared to penalize two districts over their refusal to include a parent opt out in their mask requirements, one southwest Florida school board signaled its plans to hold a special session to follow suit. Even with the State Board’s findings, both of the affected boards decided to hold the line regardless of the consequences. The battle continues today, with the Hillsborough and Miami-Dade districts prepared to weigh in. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.

The State Board rebuked the Alachua and Broward school districts for violating state laws and rules. It did not impose any specific penalties, instead opting to investigate further. • The Alachua School Board went on to extend its mask mandate for another eight weeks, regardless of the possible repercussions from the state, Mainstreet Daily News reports. More from the Gainesville Sun. Peruse this Twitter feed for an overview of the two meetings. • The Broward School Board also continued its mask mandate despite the state threat. It further allocated $5.5 million for equipment to allow quarantined students to attend remotely, WSVN reports.

The Lee County School Board reviewed its mask rules on Tuesday. It received advice from medical professionals to mandate masks, WINK reports.

The Sarasota County School Board prepared to have a similar conversation. Amid concern over rising caseloads and strained resources, its board chairwoman planned to call an emergency meeting on masks this week, the Herald-Tribune reports. The district later set its session for 3 p.m. Friday, WFLA reports.

The Flagler County School Board considered imposing a “universal” mask mandate. The proposal failed at a raucous meeting, Flagler Live reports.

The legal arguments kept coming. The state moved to dismiss parent’s lawsuit challenging the Department of Education’s order on masks, WKMG reports. More from Florida Phoenix. • Lawyers for the parents filed a separate motion opposing the dismissal request, Bloomberg reports.

Many districts retained their opt-out provisions. In Seminole County, about 17 percent of students took advantage so far, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Survey says ... A new national poll shows support for school mask mandates, with differences among regions and political perspectives, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Other coronavirus concerns

Two Charlotte County charter schools closed because of coronavirus outbreaks. They are scheduled to reopen Aug. 26, the Charlotte Sun reports.

The Broward County School Board wants employees to be vaccinated. It offered them $250 bonuses, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Lee County parents are looking for data on virus cases in schools. The school district decided to create its own tracking system after the state stopped providing details, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.

Palm Beach County’s health department director said contact tracing in schools works. It’s helping control quarantine numbers, WPTV reports.

The Bradford County school district imposed restrictions on campus visits. Volunteers and “non-essential” visitors won’t be permitted during the virus resurgence, WCJB reports.

School news

Some Pasco County parents and activists have continued concerns over the school district sharing student data with the Sheriff’s Office. They rallied outside the School Board’s meeting Tuesday and called for changes.

Miami-Dade County teachers are getting $100 gift cards. The money comes from a controversial donation from a district online education vendor, the Miami Herald reports.

The Jefferson County school district got initial permission to retake full control of its schools. It has to meet some conditions, though, the Jefferson County Journal reports.

St. Johns County opened a new high school to accommodate growth. Anticipated to begin with 1,170 students, it began with 1,350 teens on the first day, the St. Augustine Record reports.

He’s moving on. A top Duval County school district executive has taken a new job in the Polk County school system, the Florida Times-Union reports.

Time to reopen. Bay County schools will resume classes after two days away for Tropical Storm Fred, the Panama City News Herald reports.

From the court docket ... The Duval County school district will pay $300,000 in a settlement with a teacher who accused the district of violating her right to free speech, WJXT reports. • An Osceola County school resource officer videotaped slamming a student to the ground will not face charges, WKMG reports.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s a link to yesterday’s roundup.

Before you go ... Sometimes it’s easy to forget that school isn’t only about students and their teachers. Many other people play pivotal roles in ensuring the days go smoothly for the children. The Pinellas County school district has created some short videos highlighting some of the staff members who fill those roles. Meet the food and nutrition manager at High Point Elementary.

• • •

