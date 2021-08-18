Tyler M. Boswell
Tyler "T-Bird" Michael Boswell, 32, of Falling Waters, WV claimed Victory with Jesus Aug. 13, 2021. Tyler was born Aug. 3, 1989 and is survived by his mother, Debra Boswell; his father Rick Boswell and wife Melissa; brother Rickie Boswell and wife Rebekah; 3 nieces and 2 nephews; grandfather Richard Boswell, Jr; grandmother Carol Andrews; grandfather Michael Hoffman and wife Charlotte; Great grandmother Anna Mae Hoffman; Several Aunts, Uncles & cousins; Special friends Christa Stevens and Kay Cazad; and his pet chihuahua Moo Moo.www.journal-news.net
