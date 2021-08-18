Cancel
Love Island: What Is 'The Ick'?

By Aaliyah Harry
Grazia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the previous two night’s Love Island, it was hard to keep up with the number of times the word ‘ick’ was thrown about – it was the star of the show. Dumped islander Priya was very adamant that Brett had given her the ick and it spread around the villa like wildfire. As a viewer, I did feel bad for Brett as she told everyone else, she was not interested in him before she told him. Then, on last night's show, Mary joked that her tap dancing at the talent show might give Aaron 'the ick'.

graziadaily.co.uk

