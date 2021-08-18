The temperature of Earth

Just to the west of Rapid City, South Dakota are the Black Hills, a modest mountain range that sounds more ominous than it really is. The same can be said for Rapid City’s own Woman is the Earth, a long-running trio whose forbidding black metal belies its members’s regular-dude clothes and un-corpse-painted faces. For several years, the band excelled in relative obscurity, releasing a raw but promising debut (2011’s This Place That Contains My Spirit) and a follow-up (2014’s Depths) that documented Woman is the Earth’s early embrace of atmospheric elements and skyward ambition. In 2016, those qualities came into focus on the band’s third album Torch of Our Final Night, a towering union of blast beats, pitch-black growls, glittering guitars, and serene acoustic passages that calls to mind a star-studded sky on a clear night over the American Great Plains.
