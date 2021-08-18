Cancel
The temperature of Earth

San Mateo Daily Journal
 7 days ago

The U.N. surprisingly reduced one of its warming scenarios by .5 degrees Celsius when the opposite had been predicted. While saying the sea levels had increased over 50 years it didn’t mention that they were increasing almost as fast 90 years ago. Unexplained was how a natural warming of Earth ended the Little Ice Age in 1860, not man’s emissions.

NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
ScienceKRQE News 13

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Scientists can make some pretty accurate forecasts about the future. But predicting what the Earth will be like 500 years from now is a difficult task because there are many factors at play. Imagine Christopher Columbus in 1492 trying to predict the Americas of today. We do know that two...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

A giant asteroid buzzed the Earth yesterday

A gigantic asteroid that is considered potentially hazardous by NASA zipped past the Earth yesterday at a very high rate of speed. The asteroid, called 2016 AJ193, flew past the Earth at a velocity of 58,000 mph. It’s hard to imagine a speed that high; it equates to traveling about 16 miles every second.
Earth SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

A Hidden Process Deep Within Earth Is Swallowing More Carbon Than We Thought

Earth is swallowing up more carbon from its atmosphere than scientists previously thought, new research suggests. This discovery may change some of the equations and balances around our projections of climate change, although it doesn't mean we can breathe a sigh of relief. The updated findings indicate that around a third of carbon rolled into Earth's interior stays locked away long term. Previously, it was thought that almost all of it reappeared through volcanic eruptions. As deep carbon stores are where most of our planet's carbon is located, knowing more about how these stores operate and evolve will help us in figuring...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

How old is Earth?

Planet Earth doesn't have a birth certificate to record its formation, which means scientists spent hundreds of years struggling to determine the age of the planet. So, just how old is Earth?. By dating the rocks in Earth's ever-changing crust, as well as the rocks in Earth's neighbors, such as...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

The longest living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years, this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Highest-Resolution Measurements of Asteroid Surface Temperatures Ever Obtained From Earth

The study’s target, Psyche, is the destination of an upcoming NASA mission. A close examination of the millimeter-wavelength emissions from the asteroid Psyche, which NASA intends to visit in 2026, has produced the first temperature map of the object, providing new insight into its surface properties. The findings, described in a paper published in Planetary Science Journal (PSJ) on August 5, 2021, are a step toward resolving the mystery of the origin of this unusual object, which has been thought by some to be a chunk of the core of an ill-fated protoplanet.
Environmenteverettindependent.com

A Bleak Future for the Earth

The report released this week by the United Nations detailing the impending effects of climate change in the near future because of our rapidly-warming atmosphere paints the starkest picture yet of what awaits life on Earth as we know it if we do not change our ways. Our planet has...
ScienceWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Into the depths of the Earth

Looking at pictures of our planet earth from space might leave one with the impression that it is one giant solid ball of rock. However, scientists using very sophisticated and sensitive equipment, give us a much different picture. Only a very thin shell, called the crust, is completely solid. It...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Nature recycles trash to create diamonds

The Earth's deepest diamonds are commonly made up of former living organisms that have effectively been recycled more than 400 kilometers below the surface, new Curtin research has discovered. The research, published in Nature's Scientific Reports, found that both diamonds found in oceanic rocks and the so-called super-deep continental diamonds...
AstronomyCumberland Times-News

Elements: Ours and those in the Earth

A superb book about our planet is “A Brief History of Earth” by Andrew Knoll, 2021 of Harper Collins. Elements are atoms with a unique number of positive charges (protons), of which there are 118 known. Where did the elements come from? In the first three minutes after the explosive...
Industryfanaticalfuturist.com

Earth and Energy

Google Earth’s new upgrade is a 37 year timelapse of the entire Earth. WHY THIS MATTERS IN BRIEF Our planet changes all the time, and now you can see exactly how it’s changing and the impact we’re having on our world. Love the Exponential Future? Join our XPotential Community, future proof yourself with courses from XPotential University, connect, watch a keynote, or browse my blog. Satellites are doing...
Earth SciencePhys.org

Sediment cores indicate more heavy rain events in warm periods and less climate variability in cold periods

Fewer than one hundred kilometers lie between the flood-ravaged district of Ahrweiler and the volcanic lakes in the Eifel. These maars have now provided evidence that weather extremes could increase. Researchers at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry have used sediment cores from maar lakes and dry maars in the volcanic Eifel to precisely construe how the climate in Central Europe changed over the last 60,000 years. In cold periods, the climate fluctuated less, and weather extremes were less pronounced. In warm periods, on the other hand, there were more extreme precipitation events, and abundant decadal fluctuations. This result suggests that Central Europe will have to adapt to more extreme weather events as a result of human-induced climate change.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Volcanoes Act as a Safety Valve for Earth’s Long-Term Climate – Stabilizing Surface Temperatures

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that extensive chains of volcanoes have been responsible for both emitting and then removing atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) over geological time. This stabilized temperatures at Earth’s surface. The researchers, working with colleagues at the University of Sydney, Australian National University (ANU), University...
Rapid City, SDAmadhia

Woman is the Earth, “Dust of Forever”

Just to the west of Rapid City, South Dakota are the Black Hills, a modest mountain range that sounds more ominous than it really is. The same can be said for Rapid City’s own Woman is the Earth, a long-running trio whose forbidding black metal belies its members’s regular-dude clothes and un-corpse-painted faces. For several years, the band excelled in relative obscurity, releasing a raw but promising debut (2011’s This Place That Contains My Spirit) and a follow-up (2014’s Depths) that documented Woman is the Earth’s early embrace of atmospheric elements and skyward ambition. In 2016, those qualities came into focus on the band’s third album Torch of Our Final Night, a towering union of blast beats, pitch-black growls, glittering guitars, and serene acoustic passages that calls to mind a star-studded sky on a clear night over the American Great Plains.
AstronomyFlorida Star

Core! How Volcanoes Act To Keep Earth’s Surface Cool

WASHINGTON — Volcanoes are nature’s built-in mechanism to stabilize temperatures on the surface of the Earth as they both emit and remove the heat-trapping gas carbon dioxide over geological time, according to a new study. The findings of the study were published in the journal “Nature Geoscience.” Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that extensive chains of volcanoes have […]
WildlifeWorld Economic Forum

Visualizing the total biomass of every animal on Earth

The total biomass on planet Earth equates to around 545.8 gigatons. Of this total, plants make up 82.4% and surprisingly, bacteria make up 12.8%. Animals make up just 0.47%. Even more remarkably, humans make up only 0.01% of all biomass on Earth. All the biomass of Earth, in one graphic.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Study of Earth's Deep Past Reveals Terrifying Global Warming Warning

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The urgent need to address the climate crisis was thrown into sharp relief yet again this week by a mountain of research that established an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming global temperatures, according to a major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

