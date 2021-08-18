Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Austria sets a vaccine ‘expiry date’ for travellers

By Lucy Thackray
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Austria has become the second country to set an expiry date for Covid-19 vaccine passports, causing further confusion for travellers.

On Tuesday the country announced that it is stamping a maximum validity period of 270 days - around nine months - on proof of vaccination, which is currently needed to visit the country.

This means that UK travellers who received their second vaccine injection in January only have until October 2021 to visit the country before their vaccine passport is deemed invalid.

“For single shot vaccines, you must show that you received the vaccine more than 21 but no more than 270 days before arrival,” say the Foreign Office’s new guidelines for entering Austria.

“For double-shot vaccines, you must show that you have received the first injection more than 21 days but no more than 90 days before arrival, or the second injection no more than 270 days before arrival.”

Visitors can instead show a negative Covid test result, or evidence of recent recovery from the virus, but they will have to self isolate for at least five days on arrival if not fully vaccinated within the 270-day window.

Croatia announced similar measures in July, with a 210-day validity period.

These early moves from European countries raise questions around the timeline for booster vaccinations in the UK.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is advising the UK government to offer a series of booster vaccines from September 2021, in order to prolong the effects of the original vaccine rollout through the winter months.

The booster rollout will likely be part of a two-stage programme alongside the annual flu vaccination initiative.

“We are preparing for a booster programme to ensure those most vulnerable to Covid-19 have protection extended ahead of winter and against new variants,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care.

“Any booster programme will be based on the final advice of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). Until we receive the independent JCVI advice no decisions can be made on wider requirements for those who receive booster jabs.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

219K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Travellers#Vaccinations#Flu Vaccination#The Foreign Office#Covid#European#Jcvi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Travelsouthfloridareporter.com

ETIAS Is a New Passport to Travel in Europe

The ETIAS or European Travel Information and Authorisation System is a pre-screening program designed for visa-exempt travelers looking to enter any of the member states of the European Union. The program will come to effect from January 1, 2023. Experts are describing ETIAS as a new passport to travel in Europe.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

As the end of summer nears, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open in the short term. On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many young people are still awaiting their first jab. All adults in the UK are now eligible for vaccination, but the eight-week delay between first and second doses means that it is likely to be the end of October before everyone over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated – too late for summer holidays, in other words. A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome,...
U.S. PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Foreign travelers to the U.S. should be vaccinated

Plans are being developed to require vaccination against COVID-19 for all would-be foreign travelers to America. It’s just sensible. First reported earlier this month by Reuters, the Biden administration is formulating a new system that would dovetail with the expiration of current restrictions on travel to the U.S. Those restrictions aren’t set to end anytime soon, according to the White House.
Public Healthloyaltylobby.com

Singapore Introduces Vaccinated Traveler Lane

Singapore today announced that it would launch Vaccinated Traveler Lane (VTL) first for people vaccinated in Germany and Brunei and lift all entry restrictions from Hong Kong and Macao arrivals. Singapore and Hong Kong have mutually decided to scrap the Travel Bubble that was never launched. Hong Kong aims for...
Posted by
The Independent

UK’s NHS Covid passport still not recognised in parts of Europe

British travellers face problems using their Covid vaccine passports across some of Europe, due to a delay in the UK linking up with the EU’s system. “Gaps in the British government’s application to Brussels” mean the NHS electronic Covid pass has not yet been synced with the EU-wide IT system which tracks vaccination certificates, The Guardian reported.
Public Healththeluxurytravelexpert.com

My experience traveling to Greece during the COVID pandemic

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: My experience traveling to Greece during the COVID19 pandemic. Last month, I traveled to the stunningly beautiful Greek islands of Santorini, Ios, and Mykonos for a long summer holiday with my family. I’ll soon upload my reviews & YouTube videos of the fabulous hotels I stayed at, and I’ll also publish some extra videos of thrilling activities as well (e.g. helicopter flight over Santorini’s caldera, kitesurfing in Mykonons, etc …). In this blogpost, I want to share my personal experience of traveling to Greece during the ongoing COVID pandemic (the good, the bad, and the downright ugly). So, if you’re planning a trip to Greece, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect.
TravelWWLP 22News

CDC adds 7 countries to ‘do not travel’ list

(WWLP) – The CDC added seven new foreign countries to their very high COVID-19 travel risk listing. That list now totals over 70 countries. Popular destinations such as Aruba, France, Israel, Iceland, and Thailand were added Tuesday. This means that the CDC recommends not traveling to these destinations at this time.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy