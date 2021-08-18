Hulu: What's coming and going in September 2021

Ben Schnetzer plays Yorick Brown in the new series "Y: The Last Man." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Y: The Last Man, a new series based on the Brian K. Vaughan comic book series, and new seasons of The Voice and Chicago Fire in September.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in September:

Sept. 1

50/50

A Fish Called Wanda

Anaconda

Angel Unchained

The Apparition

At the Earth's Core

Blue City

Bull Durham

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cannon for Cordoba

Cellar Dweller

Cold Creek Manor

Count Yorga, Vampire

Crazy Heart

The Dunwich Horror

Edward Scissorhands

El Dorado

Election

Exterminator 2

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter

Fright Night

Gattaca

Girls! Girls! Girls!

The Glass House

Hitman: Agent 47

Hoosiers

I Spit On Your Grave

I Spit On Your Grave 2

I Spit On Your Grave 3

Internal Affairs

The Interview

Jacob's Ladder

Just Between Friends

The Killer Elite

Kiss the Girls

The Last Castle

Magic Mike

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mexican

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

The Mexican

Miss You Already

Mommy

Mosquito Squadron

Mr. North

Much Ado About Nothing

New Year's Eve

Nixon

Office Space

The Omen

The Patsy

Phase IV

The Possession

Priest

Raising Arizona

The Ring

Road to Perdition

Salvador

Secret Admirer

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Slumdog Millionaire

Solace

Stephen King's It

Sucker Punch

Tears of the Sun

The Tenant

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Under Fire

Vantage Point

Volcano

The Wedding Plan

The Wrestler

The X-Files

Sept. 2

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Death in Texas

The Unthinkable

Sept. 4

Flower

Sept. 8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

La La Land

High Ground

Sept. 13

Y: The Last Man Series Premiere

Colette

Sept. 15

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3A

Joseph: King of Dreams

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Sept. 16

The Premise Series Premiere

Stalker

On Chesil Beach

Riders of Justice

Sept. 18

Dark Side of Football Season 1

Sept. 20

Grown Ups

Sept. 21

9-1-1 Season 5 Premiere

The Big Leap Series Premiere

Dancing with the Stars Season 20 Premiere

Ordinary Joe Series Premiere

The Voice Season 21 Premiere

Sept. 22

New Amsterdam Season 4 Premiere

Our Kind of People Series Premiere

The Resident Season 5 Premiere

Sept. 23

A Million Little Things Season 4 Premiere

Alter Ego Series Premiere

Chicago Fire Season 10 Premiere

Chicago Med Season 7 Premiere

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Premiere

The Conners Season 4 Premiere

The Goldbergs Season 9 Premiere

Home Economics Season 2 Premiere

The Masked Singer Season 6 Premiere

The Wonder Years Series Premiere

The Eric Andre Show Season 5

Funhouse

Sept. 24

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Premiere

An American Haunting

Sept. 25

Gemini

Sept. 27

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 Premiere

Family Guy Season 20 Premiere

The Great North Season 2 Premiere

The Rookie Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons Season 33 Premiere

Supermarket Sweep Season 2 Premiere

Sept. 28

The Good Doctor Season 4 Premiere

Felix and the Hidden Treasure

Home Run

Sept. 29

La Brea Series Premiere

Minor Premise

Sept. 30

New Order

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in September:

Sept. 1

The Iron Lady

Our Family Wedding

Young Adult

Sept. 2

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Sept. 23

An American Haunting

Sept. 29

Destination Wedding

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

One for the Money

Sept. 30

2012

50/50

A Fish Called Wanda

A Hard Day

A Perfect Day

The Adventures of Tintin

Anaconda

Anaconda 3: Offspring

Anacondas: Trail of Blood

Angel Unchained

The Assassin

At the Earth's Core

Australia

Bad Teacher

Beasts Clawing at Straws

Better Living Through Chemistry

Big Fish

Black and White

Boy

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Breakdown

Bruno

Bull Durham

Burning

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Cannon for Cordoba

Cellar Dweller

Charles and Diana: 1983

Charlotte's Web

The Chumscrubber

The Condemned

Contagion

Count Yorga, Vampire

Coyote Ugly

Dangerous Minds

Daredevil

Desparate Measures

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

Don't Think Twice

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

The Dunwich Horror

Eliminators

Exterminator 2

Fired Up!

Foxfire

Fred Claus

Fright Night

Fom Paris with Love

Galaxy Quest

Grandma

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Grudge

Gundala

Hand Romanticker

Hideaway

Himalaya

House of the Dead

House of the Dead 2

Housesitter

I Do... Until I Don't

I Wish I Knew

Ice Age

In the Cut

Indignation

Intolerable Cruelty

It's Kind of a Funny Story

Jacob's Ladder

Johnny English

Just Between Friends

The Killer Elite

Knowing

Lady Vengeance

Long Day's Journey into Night

Lost in Hong Kong

Machines

The Man from Nowhere

Maximum Risk

Mercury Rising

Mosquito Squadron

Mountains May Depart

Mr. North

The Nightingale

Nixon

Old Stone

The Omen

Once Upon a Time in the West

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Places in the Heart

The Polar Express

Pop Aye

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly

R.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It

Raising Arizona

Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie

The Ring

Rookie of the Year

Salvador

Scent of Green Papayas

Secret Admirer

Sk8 Dawg

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sleepwalkers

The Soloist

Somewhere

Sorority Row

Space Jam

The Stepfather

Sunshine

Super Troopers

Sweet Bean

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance

Take Shelter

Taken

This Means War

Thunderheart

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Tokyo Rising

Tooth Fairy

Train to Busan

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Under Fire

Universal Soldier

Virtuosity

The Wailing

Whip It

Wilde

Wings of Courage

The Woman Who Left

Young Sherlock Holmes