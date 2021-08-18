Hulu: What's coming and going in September 2021
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Y: The Last Man, a new series based on the Brian K. Vaughan comic book series, and new seasons of The Voice and Chicago Fire in September.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in September:
Sept. 1
50/50
A Fish Called Wanda
Anaconda
Angel Unchained
The Apparition
At the Earth's Core
Blue City
Bull Durham
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cannon for Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Cold Creek Manor
Count Yorga, Vampire
Crazy Heart
The Dunwich Horror
Edward Scissorhands
El Dorado
Election
Exterminator 2
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter
Fright Night
Gattaca
Girls! Girls! Girls!
The Glass House
Hitman: Agent 47
Hoosiers
I Spit On Your Grave
I Spit On Your Grave 2
I Spit On Your Grave 3
Internal Affairs
The Interview
Jacob's Ladder
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
Kiss the Girls
The Last Castle
Magic Mike
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mexican
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Miss You Already
Mommy
Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
Much Ado About Nothing
New Year's Eve
Nixon
Office Space
The Omen
The Patsy
Phase IV
The Possession
Priest
Raising Arizona
The Ring
Road to Perdition
Salvador
Secret Admirer
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Slumdog Millionaire
Solace
Stephen King's It
Sucker Punch
Tears of the Sun
The Tenant
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Under Fire
Vantage Point
Volcano
The Wedding Plan
The Wrestler
The X-Files
Sept. 2
Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 4 (Hulu Original)
Death in Texas
The Unthinkable
Sept. 4
Flower
Sept. 8
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
La La Land
High Ground
Sept. 13
Y: The Last Man Series Premiere
Colette
Sept. 15
Dark Side of the Ring Season 3A
Joseph: King of Dreams
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Sept. 16
The Premise Series Premiere
Stalker
On Chesil Beach
Riders of Justice
Sept. 18
Dark Side of Football Season 1
Sept. 20
Grown Ups
Sept. 21
9-1-1 Season 5 Premiere
The Big Leap Series Premiere
Dancing with the Stars Season 20 Premiere
Ordinary Joe Series Premiere
The Voice Season 21 Premiere
Sept. 22
New Amsterdam Season 4 Premiere
Our Kind of People Series Premiere
The Resident Season 5 Premiere
Sept. 23
A Million Little Things Season 4 Premiere
Alter Ego Series Premiere
Chicago Fire Season 10 Premiere
Chicago Med Season 7 Premiere
Chicago P.D. Season 9 Premiere
The Conners Season 4 Premiere
The Goldbergs Season 9 Premiere
Home Economics Season 2 Premiere
The Masked Singer Season 6 Premiere
The Wonder Years Series Premiere
The Eric Andre Show Season 5
Funhouse
Sept. 24
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Premiere
An American Haunting
Sept. 25
Gemini
Sept. 27
Bob's Burgers Season 12 Premiere
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 Premiere
Family Guy Season 20 Premiere
The Great North Season 2 Premiere
The Rookie Season 4 Premiere
The Simpsons Season 33 Premiere
Supermarket Sweep Season 2 Premiere
Sept. 28
The Good Doctor Season 4 Premiere
Felix and the Hidden Treasure
Home Run
Sept. 29
La Brea Series Premiere
Minor Premise
Sept. 30
New Order
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in September:
Sept. 1
The Iron Lady
Our Family Wedding
Young Adult
Sept. 2
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Sept. 23
An American Haunting
Sept. 29
Destination Wedding
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
One for the Money
Sept. 30
2012
50/50
A Fish Called Wanda
A Hard Day
A Perfect Day
The Adventures of Tintin
Anaconda
Anaconda 3: Offspring
Anacondas: Trail of Blood
Angel Unchained
The Assassin
At the Earth's Core
Australia
Bad Teacher
Beasts Clawing at Straws
Better Living Through Chemistry
Big Fish
Black and White
Boy
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Breakdown
Bruno
Bull Durham
Burning
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Cannon for Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Charles and Diana: 1983
Charlotte's Web
The Chumscrubber
The Condemned
Contagion
Count Yorga, Vampire
Coyote Ugly
Dangerous Minds
Daredevil
Desparate Measures
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
Don't Think Twice
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
The Dunwich Horror
Eliminators
Exterminator 2
Fired Up!
Foxfire
Fred Claus
Fright Night
Fom Paris with Love
Galaxy Quest
Grandma
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Grudge
Gundala
Hand Romanticker
Hideaway
Himalaya
House of the Dead
House of the Dead 2
Housesitter
I Do... Until I Don't
I Wish I Knew
Ice Age
In the Cut
Indignation
Intolerable Cruelty
It's Kind of a Funny Story
Jacob's Ladder
Johnny English
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
Knowing
Lady Vengeance
Long Day's Journey into Night
Lost in Hong Kong
Machines
The Man from Nowhere
Maximum Risk
Mercury Rising
Mosquito Squadron
Mountains May Depart
Mr. North
The Nightingale
Nixon
Old Stone
The Omen
Once Upon a Time in the West
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Places in the Heart
The Polar Express
Pop Aye
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly
R.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It
Raising Arizona
Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie
The Ring
Rookie of the Year
Salvador
Scent of Green Papayas
Secret Admirer
Sk8 Dawg
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sleepwalkers
The Soloist
Somewhere
Sorority Row
Space Jam
The Stepfather
Sunshine
Super Troopers
Sweet Bean
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance
Take Shelter
Taken
This Means War
Thunderheart
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Tokyo Rising
Tooth Fairy
Train to Busan
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Under Fire
Universal Soldier
Virtuosity
The Wailing
Whip It
Wilde
Wings of Courage
The Woman Who Left
Young Sherlock Holmes
