Bioresponsive micro-to-nano albumin-based systems for targeted drug delivery against complex fungal infections
As a typical human pathogenic fungus, Cryptococcus neoformansis a life-threatening invasive fungal pathogen with a worldwide distribution causing ∼700,000 deaths annually. Cryptococcosis is not just an infection with multi-organ involvement, intracellular survival and extracellular multiplication of the fungus also play important roles in the pathogenesis of C. neoformansinfections. Because adequate accumulation of drugs at target organs and cells is still difficult to achieve, an effective delivery strategy is desperately required to treat these infections.phys.org
