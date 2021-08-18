Bioresponsive micro-to-nano albumin-based systems for targeted drug delivery against complex fungal infections

I’ve been hearing about the potential of nasal sprays to lower your risk of contracting COVID. Is that true, and if so what sprays are effective?. The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is an airborne organism, meaning that breathing in viral particles from infected people nearby is the main way it spreads. The virus can enter your body through your nose, eyes, or mouth, but since most of the air that you breathe in enters through your nose, your nostrils are the primary entryways for transmission. Stopping the virus there would certainly be an efficient way to help prevent infection.