'The Crown' Actor Josh O'Connor Stars in New Film Featuring the Aston Martin DBX

Youth is wasted on the young, but the Emmys might not be. “The Crown” duo Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor are predicted to take home Best Drama Actress and Best Drama Actor Emmys, respectively, and if that happens, they’ll be one of the youngest pair of drama lead acting winners of all time. Corrin is 25 and O’Connor is 31, making them practically zygotes compared to the ages of a majority of the acting winners. The good news for Corrin is that there has been a youth movement as of late in drama actress. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) became the category’s youngest...