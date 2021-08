GRIZZLY FLATS, El Dorado County (CBS SF) — New evacuations were ordered in El Dorado County ahead of the Caldor Fire that exploded to approximately 30,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada Tuesday after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the county. The fire has already destroyed dozens of homes and is threatening hundreds of more structures, fire officials said. At 8:45 p.m. new mandatory evacuations orders were issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff for all areas between Mormon Emigrant Trail and Hwy 88 Citizen. At 8 p.m., orders were issued for the following areas: Intersection of Perry Creek and...