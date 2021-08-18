This Haunted 1882 Jailhouse Is Where John Dillinger Once Made A Famous Escape
Indiana is a state filled with interesting history, both educational and intriguing. It has its fair share of old wives’ tales, local legends, and strange points of state pride. Speaking of strange state pride: did you know that once upon a time in the town of Crown Point, infamous outlaw John Dillinger made a quick escape from a jailhouse he was locked up in? It’s true – right here in the Hoosier State! And the best part is that you can still visit this old, allegedly haunted jail in Indiana where it all happened.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For information and inquiries about the haunted nighttime tours, click here. For the most up-to-date information on daytime tours and more, click here. What are your thoughts on this (supposedly) haunted jail in Indiana? Have you ever toured it? Tell us your tales in the comments!
Comments / 0