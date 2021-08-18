Cancel
This Haunted 1882 Jailhouse Is Where John Dillinger Once Made A Famous Escape

By Tori Jane
 7 days ago

Indiana is a state filled with interesting history, both educational and intriguing. It has its fair share of old wives’ tales, local legends, and strange points of state pride. Speaking of strange state pride: did you know that once upon a time in the town of Crown Point, infamous outlaw John Dillinger made a quick escape from a jailhouse he was locked up in? It’s true – right here in the Hoosier State! And the best part is that you can still visit this old, allegedly haunted jail in Indiana where it all happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UagX_0bV2rlnk00
The town of Crown Point was established in 1840, in Lake County, as the new county seat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OyQL_0bV2rlnk00
It's got quite the history behind it, and maybe - just maybe - a lingering ghost or two.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJZGm_0bV2rlnk00
The jail was expanded once more in 1928, and it was soon no stranger to notorious prisoners.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ok0h4_0bV2rlnk00
Most famously of all, though, was the jailing - and escape - of notorious criminal John Dillinger in 1934.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCs4W_0bV2rlnk00
Nobody, that is, until John Dillinger.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKKEu_0bV2rlnk00
Just a few months later, Dillinger was dead, having been shot and killed by FBI agents in Chicago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVoxt_0bV2rlnk00
It certainly doesn't help that the building can seem rather imposing, especially at night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnehu_0bV2rlnk00
Think you're brave enough to try it out?

For information and inquiries about the haunted nighttime tours, click here. For the most up-to-date information on daytime tours and more, click here. What are your thoughts on this (supposedly) haunted jail in Indiana? Have you ever toured it? Tell us your tales in the comments!

