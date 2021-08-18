Cancel
Mesa County, CO

Dueling Election Appointments In Mesa County Clerk Controversy

By Megan Verlee
cpr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesa County Clerk Tina Peters may not administer the local election this fall. But if not her, it is still not clear who will. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Peters will be barred from overseeing the election, due to evidence that she facilitated a major security breach in her office. Peters is accused of helping unauthorized people copy the hard drives of sensitive election equipment and release that information on the internet.

