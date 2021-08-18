Cancel
RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Biden's Afghanistan catastrophe proves beyond a doubt he is a failed president

By Ronna McDaniel
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Sunday saw the American flag brought down from the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban soldiers rushed unopposed through Kabul. This dark, striking image represents President Joe Biden’s unforgivable failure to manage America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden’s disastrous decision-making has empowered an evil terrorist organization, put millions of...

www.foxnews.com

