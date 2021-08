BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases continue to climb in Kern County and according to state projections, the peak of the third COVID-19 surge is already in sight. Is our health care system prepared to handle another round of immense stress on our hospitals and front-line health care workers? Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan reassured that the local health system can get through a third surge during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. But, in desperate times, desperate measures must be taken in order to make it through.