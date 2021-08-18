Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Do not underestimate Kathy Hochul

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k95PK_0bV2qwN800
© Greg Nash

As summer winds down, the most frequently asked questions in New York are:

  1. What happened to the Mets?
  2. Mask or no mask?
  3. Will Andrew Cuomo ever run for office again?
  4. What should I know about Kathy Hochul, New York’s incoming governor?

The first three engender hot debate. The fourth requires an understanding of New York politics to answer. It also takes patience, because as Lt. governor, Hochul wasn’t particularly well known. She labored under the dark and ominous shadow of Andrew Cuomo, who was actually my state’s own garish sun.

It’s not that Cuomo eclipsed her, it’s that he often tried to bury her. Maybe he was convinced to do so by the weird behavior of former Lt. Governor Betsy McCaughey. Presiding at then-Gov. George Pataki’s State of the State address in 1996, McCaughey refused to sit down behind him. She stood awkwardly for the entire 56-minute delivery, distracting everyone’s attention from her boss. It wasn’t a photo bomb so much as a photo squatting.

But Kathy Hochul has a way of breaking out of relative obscurity on her own terms. Combine that with a tenacious, almost relentless, work ethic and you begin to understand her. I gained that understanding in 2011, when I chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). There’s a backstory that accurately reveals her approach to politics.

It begins with a selfie. The congressman in New York’s 26th district at the time was Chris Lee, a conservative Republican. Lee, who was married, had a sex scandal that seems almost trite by today’s standards: He emailed a woman a shirtless photo taken with his Blackberry. His immediate resignation left my team at the DCCC with a decision on whether to compete in the special election.

Initially we leaned against. New York 26 hadn’t elected a Democrat in over four decades. It was comfortably, almost solidly, Republican. Really, no one believed that a Democrat could win. No one, that is, but Erie County Clerk Kathy Hochul, who came to meet with me after Lee’s resignation.

I remember sharing with her a rather cold-blooded assessment: DCCC needed 25 seats to win the majority in the House of Representatives, and this one was not on the path. We had to target our limited resources — first protect our vulnerable incumbents then defeat Republicans in swing districts. We’d watch NY-26, I told her, but probably not commit resources.

“Let me prove myself,” she said. And I thought, “why not?” At the very least her candidacy might force the Republicans to spend money defending a safe district, and all we had to do is watch Hochul compete.

In the next few weeks, Hochul not only proved herself; she demonstrated all-star talent. She built a competent staff, raised money and hammered tenaciously at the message that Republicans were trying to end Medicare as we knew it. The message worked. I saw one early poll that had her significantly behind and a subsequent poll that had her within striking distance. She justified DCCC’s investment on the air and ground and won a special election that stunned the political world.

Two years later the Republicans exacted their revenge by redistricting her into an even tougher Republican district, turning ruby red into fiery, molten red. She lost but came within two points — a tribute to her congressional service and raw campaign skills.

Then, in 2014, Andrew Cuomo announced Hochul as his choice for Lt. governor. Once again, the pundits lapsed into the mistake of underestimating her. People said that the perfect Lt. governor to Cuomo required three skills: staying out of the press, staying out of his way and staying below 20 percent in statewide name recognition. You would come no closer to formulating policy than a ribbon cutting.

Hochul disproved them immediately. Her travel schedule was relentless, almost punishing. She regularly visited and returned to each of New York’s 62 counties. She chaired the 10 regional economic development councils (full disclosure, my wife runs one of them) and dove into mastering economic dynamics in places as diverse as the southern tier (which votes more like Ohio or Pennsylvania) and the Upper East Side.

Hochul now faces unprecedented challenges in policy and politics. If she can win what was NY-26, she can win anywhere in the state. But progressives will demand that she forsake pragmatism and show ideological purity, while Trumpian upstate voters will reject her simply for being a Democrat. Meanwhile, the state still recovers from COVID-19, faces an uncertain economy and confronts historic long-term budget challenges that were only temporarily relieved by the infusion of federal COVID assistance.

Hochul is up to it. And let’s not lose sight of the almost poetic irony that will put her in the governor’s office. Recently she said of Cuomo, “I think its’s very clear that the governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise, in terms of much time.” Staying out of Cuomo’s way became the smartest thing she could have done.

What do you need to know about Kathy Hochul? Don’t underestimate her.

Steve Israel represented New York in the U.S. House of Representatives over eight terms and was chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2011 to 2015. He is now the director of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University. Follow him on Twitter @RepSteveIsrael.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

326K+
Followers
34K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Mccaughey
Person
Steve Israel
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
George Pataki
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Dccc#Democrat#Republicans#Medicare#Trumpian#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Former Cuomo Challenger Cynthia Nixon DUNKS on Cuomo: ‘Neither of Us is Governor, But I Still Have My Emmy(s)’

Actress and left-wing activist Cynthia Nixon dunked on former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter on Tuesday. “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” tweeted Nixon, who has two Emmys. She unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary in the Empire State.
PoliticsNBC News

Andrew Cuomo stripped of special Emmy after resignation

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is no longer an Emmy winner after his award was rescinded, with the international TV academy citing his resignation after a report found that he had sexually harassed 11 women. "The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General's...
PetsPosted by
UPI News

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo faces one last outcry on final day in office -- over his dog

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially leaves office on Monday, but not before he was forced to deal with one last public outcry. Cuomo's final day is on Monday and he was scheduled to give a farewell address at noon EDT. He will be succeeded in the post by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will be New York's first female governor.
New York City, NYPosted by
City Limits

The Long Goodbye: What’s Ahead for Andrew Cuomo?

The third-term Democratic governor delivered his farewell speech to New Yorkers Monday, his last day in office after resigning in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. ‘We didn’t always get it quite right but I want you to know from the bottom of my heart that everyday I worked my hardest,’ Cuomo said.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Prepares To Take The Reins On Cuomo’s Last Day As Governor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Tuesday, Kathy Hochul will make history, becoming New York state’s first female governor. But Hochul is stepping in at a time of crisis. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Hochul may have always dreamed of getting the top job, but you know the old saying: Be careful what you wish for. She’s grabbing the baton at a time of crisis: A tropical storm crisis, a COVID crisis, a rent crisis, a budget crisis, and on, and on, and on. “The expectation is that she will have to be ready on day one to make a million decisions, to take...
PoliticsPosted by
TheWrap

Andrew Cuomo Says ‘The Truth Is Ultimately Always Revealed’ in Farewell Address (Video)

In his final address on Monday, outgoing New York governor Andrew Cuomo said “the truth is ultimately always revealed.”. Cuomo will leave office at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday night, two weeks after announcing his plans to abdicate his role. Earlier this month, state Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. He initially declined to resign, but heavyweight political figures like President Joe Biden publicly said he should.
Politicswrvo.org

Kathy Hochul's evolving stance on gun control

One of the first choices Hochul will face as governor is whether or not to continue her predecessor’s state of emergency on gun violence. New York State remains under a state of emergency, but not because of COVID-19. Outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose resignation takes effect tomorrow, issued an emergency...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Janice Dean: It's Andrew Cuomo's last day as governor. My fight won't stop after he's gone

Monday, August 23, marks New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s last day in office. It’s incredible that this time last year Cuomo was the toast of the town appearing on all the major news programs as the MVP (Most Valuable Politician) during the COVID-19 pandemic, working on his $5.1 million dollar memoir celebrating his leadership, and his acceptance speech for his Emmy Award while morgues could no longer accept bodies because of the overflow of dead seniors piling up in New York state nursing homes.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Kathy Hochul publicly sworn in as New York governor

After her official swearing in at midnight, Kathy Hochul ceremonially took the oath of office to become New York's 57th governor Tuesday morning, becoming the state's first female governor and ushering in a new era after Andrew Cuomo led the state for the last decade. Cuomo resigned this month amid...
PoliticsNew York Post

Watch Live: Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo bids farewell

Disgraced outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a farewell address on his last day in office, and allegedly has no plans to run for office again. The third-term Democrat recorded his remarks last week at the Executive Mansion in Albany and the address is expected to be kept under a half-hour, according to sources familiar.
Westchester County, NYyonkerstimes.com

Westchester Democrats on Governor Kathy Hochul

State Senator Shelley Mayer. “Today is a new day for the State of New York. Governor Kathy Hochul is smart, tough, determined, with high ethical standards and a strong moral compass. She has served in local, county, state and federal government positions and values the insights and experiences of local leaders – listening before making decisions. Governor Hochul knows New York State well, especially Westchester County. She has been to our cities, towns and villages on numerous occasions – many times with me. She cares about the challenges facing our communities. I look forward to her leadership and a collaborative relationship between her and the members of the Senate and the Assembly, so that we can deliver for the people of New York State.”
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Kathy Hochul wants people to believe in government again

The Empire State’s newly minted chief executive, Gov. Kathy Hochul, told New Yorkers that she wants them to ‘believe in government again’ as she officially grabbed the reigns of the state bureaucracy after a wave of scandals forced Andrew Cuomo from office. Hochul (D-Buffalo) takes over a state government that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy