Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarrant County, TX

Betsy Price announces run for Tarrant County Judge

By Curt Lewis
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago

Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has officially announced she’s running for Tarrant County Judge, a seat that will become vacant at the end of the year when Glenn Whitley retires

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Elections
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy