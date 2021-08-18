Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrollton, TX

Recently retired Carrollton police officer dies from COVID-19

By Curt Lewis
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago

A recently retired Carrollton police officer has died from Covid-19. Sergeant Allen Hollis died yesterday at the age of 38, leaving his wife and two children.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Carrollton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Health
Carrollton, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Covid 19#North Texan#L D Bell High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
KRLD News Radio

Man with a knife wounded by Austin police

A man is in the hospital after getting shot by Austin police yesterday. Austin Assistant Police Chief Troy Gay explains this all went down on a major Austin freeway – Highway 183 – running along the west side of Austin-Bergstrom International.

Comments / 0

Community Policy