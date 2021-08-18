Oxford County hits high level of COVID-19 transmission, hospitalizations at CMMC, St. Mary’s stay relatively low
LEWISTON – While COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise statewide, the region’s two largest hospitals have seen only modest increases over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, 84 people were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. Of those, 45 were in critical care, including 20 on ventilators.www.sunjournal.com
