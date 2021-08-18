Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Man shot and killed on West 35th Street in Indy

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
 7 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1000 block of West 35th Street around 4:40 a.m. on reports of shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds in critical condition.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released at this time. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

