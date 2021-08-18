AnaptysBio-Generated Antibody Scores Second FDA Approval For Solid Tumor Indication

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expanded peripheral artery disease (PAD) indication for the XARELTOÂ® (rivaroxaban) vascular dose (2.5 mg twice daily plus aspirin 100 mg once daily) to include patients following recent lower-extremity revascularization (LER) due to symptomatic PAD. The approval is based on data from the Phase 3 VOYAGER PAD study. With this approval, XARELTOÂ® is the first and only therapy indicated to help reduce the risks of major cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) and major thrombotic vascular events, such as myocardial infarction, ischemic stroke, acute limb ischemia, and major amputation of a vascular etiology, in patients with PAD, including patients who have recently undergone LER due to symptomatic PAD.