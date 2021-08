MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, with just a couple days to go before the return of the Minnesota State Fair, the state’s health department joined the Centers for Disease Control in recommending wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in high transmission areas. According to MDH, 98% of Minnesota is in the high transmission category. “This is of course yet another indication that the highly infectious Delta variant is changing the game,” MDH infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said. “We are at a point where we have a highly infectious virus causing a lot of illness in our state.” The recommendation applies to...