Swiss footwear label On has officially filed for an IPO, with the running specialist set to appear on the New York Stock Exchange under the “ONON” symbol. In the listing, the brand has reported a huge growth in sales over the first half of 2020, with a net income of 3.8 million Swiss francs (approximately $4.15 million USD) from the turn of the year to June 30. This comes after a 33.1 million Swiss franc (approximately $36.25 million USD) loss in the same period a year earlier.