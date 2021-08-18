Cancel
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Woman Sues Eye Doc, Tripped While Eyes Dilated

By STAFF REPORT
 7 days ago
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is suing her eye doctor after tripping in the doctor’s parking lot while her eyes were dilated.

Sheila Wiseberg claims that Eye Associates of Boca Raton, located at 950 NW 13th Street in Boca, had a responsibility to escort her to a waiting vehicle after her appointment. Her eyes were dilated during the session.

According to the suit: “Knowing that Plaintiff, Sheila Wiseberg, had her eyes dilated and had restricted if any vision at the time, Eye Associates of Boca Raton, P.A., and/or their employees failed to property supervise, escort and protect Plaintiff when she exited the premises so she could safely make it her vehicle for departure. Knowing that Eye Associates of Boca Raton, P.A., controlled, maintained and operated the parking lot at 950 NW 13th Street, Boca Raton, Defendant knew or should have known that a wheel stop was placed in the walking path in front of the entrance/exit of their premises.”

“On or about December 21, 2020, Plaintiff Sheila Wiseberg was caused to trip and fall on a wheel stop and sustain serious and permanent injuries after having her eyes dilated for a procedure and the Defendant failed to escort the Plaintiff safely out of the premises to the vehicle that was waiting for her departure at the parking lot.”

Wiseberg, according to the suit, suffered significant and serious injuries as a result of the fall. The suit does not specifics Wiseberg’s age, or whether she asked for assistance before leaving the facility.

The lawsuit was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court by attorney Scott Kimmel in Boca Raton.

No immediate response to the suit was filed by Eye Associates.

