Environment

Thursday is muggy with highs in the 80s

By Brian Gotter
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
Wednesday was sunny and in the mid 80s, and you could feel the steamy humidity today with dew points back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight is uncomfortable with lows near 70, high humidity and patchy fog. Thursday remains warm and muggy with a high of 85 and heat indices in the low 90s.

Friday is in the upper 80s with sticky air, and the rain now looks to be holding off until late Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday is partly cloudy and muggy with another chance for scattered t'showers in the late afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Behind that front, Sunday is sunny with highs near 80 and much drier air.

TONIGHT : Clear, muggy and warm with patchy fog
Low: 67
Wind: Light

THURSDAY : Partly cloudy, warm and humid with spotty afternoon inland t'shower
High: 83 Lakefront...87 Inland
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy, very warm and steamy
High: 87
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered t'showers
High: 86
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY : Mostly sunny, less humid
High: 81
Wind: NNW 5-15 mph

MONDAY : Mostly sunny and warm
High: 84
Wind: SW/SE 5-15 mph

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

