Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland A's right-hander Chris Bassitt struck on head by line drive

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 7 days ago

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of the head by a line drive during the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

With two on and no outs, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove right back up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance.

As players on each side looked on, Bassitt was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel before he was helped into the back of a cart while holding a towel to his face. A's center fielder Starling Marte had his hands on his head as Bassitt was driven by him.

"Bass is conscious. He was the entire time," manager Bob Melvin said. "We don't think the eye is a problem at this point. It felt like it was below it. He's got some cuts. They had to do some stitches. He's in a scan and we'll know more about potential fractures or whatever tomorrow, or later tonight."

Melvin took no questions during his postgame Zoom session with the media, and the A's made no players available.

The 32-year-old Bassitt, who broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is in the midst of a breakout season for Oakland. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in victories.

Burch Smith replaced Bassitt on the mound.

White Sox infielder Jake Lamb, who played with Bassitt last year in Oakland, said it was hard to concentrate after the play.

"It's a lot more than baseball at that point," Lamb said. "It's a friend, it's an old teammate. Any time you get hit in the head like that, it's a very scary situation."

White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López also said he was shaken by what happened.

"When you see something like that, it's hard to digest because ... as a pitcher, we know that that can happen," he said through a translator. "It's like, that could happen to me and it's scary. Every time you see something like that is tough to swallow."

Comments / 0

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lamb
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Burch Smith
Person
Reynaldo López
Person
Starling Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Oakland A#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

La Russa regrets handling of Kimbrel in Sox' win over Rays

For all the excitement, Tony La Russa was down in the dumps. And he let it be known in his postgame press conference. "I'd be hard-pressed to think about winning a great game and enjoying it less than I do right now," the South Side skipper said after a thrilling extra-inning victory over the team with the American League's best record.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Tony La Russa let White Sox catcher have it after mistake to Vlad Jr.

Not that it matters much with a commanding nine-game lead in the AL Central, but the division-leading White Sox have struggled of late, dropping four of their last five including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto Monday night at Rogers Centre. Cy Young candidate Lance Lynn (who was ejected from his last start after umpire Nick Lentz thought the right-hander was showing him up during a foreign substance check) delivered another gem for Chicago, cruising through seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision. The Pale Hose ace made only one mistake, grooving a 3-0 fastball to Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero, who plopped it into center for an RBI single.
MLBNWI.com

Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel moves forward after a talk with Tony La Russa

Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel walked Manuel Margot on four pitches to begin the eighth inning Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Kevin Kiermaier came to bat representing the tying run. Kimbrel threw three straight balls before tossing his first strike of the inning. He got Kiermaier to line out to second baseman Cèsar Hernández on the next pitch.
MLBPosted by
The Blade

Genoa's Chris Bassitt sustains fractured cheek from line drive

Oakland Athletics All-Star pitcher Chris Bassitt sustained a fractured right cheek that will require surgery after he was hit in the head by a line drive in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.Per the Athletics, Bassitt was “diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery. An exam of his right eye was normal for vision, and no other damage is currently noted in the eye or the orbital bone. In addition, a head CT scan revealed no further injury.”Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago on Tuesday night, the team...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Rays rout White Sox 9-0, take 2 of 3 in series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 9-0 on Sunday in a matchup of AL division leaders. Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Shocking movement on MLB top prospects list

The Chicago White Sox have had some big-time prospects throughout the last few years. We have seen stars like Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, and Lucas Giolito come off the list and become great MLB players. As recently as this season, players like Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech, Nick Madrigal, and Garrett Crochet have graduated off the list of the top prospects and become full-time MLB players.
MLBsoxmachine.com

Rays 9, White Sox 0: A stinker

It’s fitting that this game ended with the score of a forfeit, because that’s kinda what it felt like the whole time. The White Sox were never really in this one, even though the Rays started Chris Archer for the first time since April, and even though Archer left after two innings with a hip injury. Perhaps a parade of relievers from the deep Tampa Bay bullpen was the last thing a White Sox lineup without Tim Anderson needed, but Anderson probably shouldn’t be making that much of a difference.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Fall to the Rays in a Brutal Loss, 9-0

Well, the Chicago White Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon, 9-0, in the finale of this three-game set at Tropicana Field. It was not a good day for the White Sox offense or pitching. Not too many exciting things happened this game and from the jump, the Rays had most of the momentum early on.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Jose Abreu’s first-inning blast leads White Sox over Jays

EditorsNote: changed to double in 6th graf; 9th graf, Moncada hit streak is 11 games, add new 10th graf, Jimenez hit streak at 13, other minor edits. Jose Abreu hit a three-run home run in the first inning to get things started Tuesday night, and right-hander Dylan Cease struck out seven in seven innings to lead the visiting Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Blue Jays 2, White Sox 1

The White Sox (72-54) looked to reverse their recent mini-slump, as they had lost three of their last four games entering tonight. Things appeared to be turning around, as the South Siders used a high-quality effort from Lynn and some BABIP luck to score the first run of the game. However, the Blue Jays (65-58) came back to take the series opener. Let’s take a look at how it happened.
Posted by
Daily Herald

Berrios expected to start for the Blue Jays against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (72-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-58, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, White...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Blue Jays 2, White Sox 1: Wrong end of Wild Pitch Offense

After a lackluster performance in St. Petersburg, Florida, over the weekend, the Chicago White Sox needed a spark as they arrived in Toronto. They were playing their first game north of the border since 2019 against a Toronto Blue Jays team who had lost seven of their last ten games.
MLBWGNtv.com

Cease, Abreu Lead White Sox past Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched seven effective innings, José Abreu hit a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox stopped a three-game slide by topping the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Tuesday night. Cease (10-6) retired his first 11 batters, fanning six, before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lined a single...
MLBsouthsideshowdown.com

Chicago White Sox: 5 underrated heroes of the 2021 season

The Chicago White Sox are one of the best teams in baseball. They are 72-54 and 9.0 games ahead of the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central. The team is finally starting to get healthy and is gearing up for a postseason run. There are plenty of players to...
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: This Craig Kimbrel stat will blow your mind

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch during the ninth inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox had a long...

Comments / 0

Community Policy