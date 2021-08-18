Some Green Country schools begin fall semester Wednesday

Several school districts begin their fall semester Wednesday.

As COVID-19 delta variant cases are on the rise, teachers and students are gearing up to return to the classroom Wednesday morning.

For many school districts, safety is their top priority. Some students will wear masks, while others will not. Senate Bill 658 prohibits school districts from mandating masks without an emergency order from the governor. Governor Kevin Stitt said late in July he has no plans on doing that.

Meanwhile, Union Public Schools masking and quarantining policy is left up to parents. The district met twice last week to discuss how they are going to handle students who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19. It took two meetings for the district to finalize their quarantine policy in their return to learn plan. The district said the decision is in effort to help keep students in the classroom as much as possible.

READ MORE: Union Public Schools finalize 'Return to Learn' plan, quarantine policy

Broken Arrow Public Schools starts its fall semester Wednesday morning as well. Similar to Union, BAPS is also strongly encouraging its students to wear a mask, social distance, and to get vaccinated. They are also giving students the option for distance learning, in-person learning, and a blend of the two. Students will also not be required to quarantine if exposed unless they are symptomatic.

To learn more about each district’s return to learn plan, click on the links below:

Union Public Schools

Broken Arrow Public Schools

Jenks Public Schools

Okmulgee Public Schools

