WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Following a two-session rally, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange moved mixed early Wednesday after preliminary data from the American Petroleum Institute showed smaller-than-expected draws from U.S. commercial crude and gasoline inventories while shut-in oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico oilfield operated by Mexico's state-owned PEMEX is scheduled to fully restart in the next 36 hours, with the company planning to bring 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in lost output back into the global oil market.