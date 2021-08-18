3 Stocks to Gain From the Unabated Popularity of Social Media

The business of social media analytics has grown from a niche market to become a multi-billion dollar industry. Social media analytics is the process of collecting, analyzing and presenting data about social media content. It includes measuring sentiment, volume, reach and engagement for specific posts or groups of users on various platforms like Facebook, Twitter etc. The goal is to help brands understand their customer base in order to make more informed decisions about marketing strategy and product development as well as engage with customers better using the channels they are most active on. Social research companies collect data by crawling public profiles on sites like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter so that you don’t have to do all that tedious work yourself!