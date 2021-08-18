Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Should you make an offer on the first home you see? Weigh these pros and cons

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the course of your home search, you may spend months looking at a lot of homes, only to fail to find one that suits your needs or works for your budget. But what if you have the opposite experience? What if you embark on a home search, and magically, the very first property you view is one you decide you'd like to live in? Should you make an offer without seeing other homes? Or should you hold off and force yourself to look at other options?

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Mortgage#Stocks#Jpmorgan Chase#The Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateFOX21News.com

Infinity Mortgage talks pros and cons of refinancing your home loan

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. What does it mean to refinance your mortgage? It’s the question of the day and the question of the year, Mortgage Loan Originator with Infinity Mortgage, Justin Harward, shares his knowledge with Loving Living Local on the pros and cons of refinancing your home loan!
Richmond, VANBC12

Pros & cons of second mortgages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you own a home, it’s very likely the value’s risen a lot this past year. A big question many homeowners face is if and when they should consider a home equity line or getting a second mortgage. Maybe you want to re-do your kitchen, or...
JobsUSA Today

Would – and should – you take a pay cut for a better job? Ask yourself these questions

The old saying "money isn't everything" certainly holds water. After all, having money may be secondary to maintaining good health and solid relationships with loved ones. But while money may not be everything, let's face it – it's still a pretty important thing to have. You need money to pay your bills, meet your financial goals, and enjoy life. And so when seeking out a job, it's important to find a role whose salary allows you to keep up with your expenses and work toward other important objectives.
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Signs You Should Downsize Your Home

Do you have too much square footage for your own good? Here's how to know. Having a larger home can make life more pleasant. This especially holds true if you've been working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. But in some cases, hanging onto a larger home doesn't make a lot...
Atlanta, GAsnorable.org

The Pros and Cons of a Small Home Rental

If you’re thinking about renting a small home, it’s important to keep in mind that it has its pros and cons, just like renting a large home would. Small home rentals are great for small families or a single person and don’t cost a lot to heat and cool down. If you’re looking for houses for rent in Atlanta, GA but hesitant on the space and budget, you aren’t the only one.
Real Estatemymotherlode.com

How Do You Make an Offer On a House?

Deciding to buy a house is huge—it’s one of the most significant investments you’ll ever make, if not the biggest. You search for the perfect home, and when you think you’ve found it, the next step is to make an offer. What exactly does making an offer entail?. Before You...
Income TaxRealty Today

Should You Rent or Buy? 4 Questions to Ask

Tradition says buying a home is always best, but tradition can be wrong, and these days, renting may sometimes be the right choice for you. Considering the questions below can help you decide. Do You Want to Buy?. While this may seem obvious, many people may find themselves caught up...
MarketsStreet.Com

Should You Make Room in Your Portfolio for This REIT?

Stocks quotes in this article: FB, AMZN, LYFT, GOOGL, SLG, OFC. Let's face it: We are poised to see a major rethink in how we workAnd this rethink will drive incremental spending on digital infrastructure, and, more importantly, pressure the shares of corporate office building real estate investment trustsHere we'll look at one REIT, and see whether it should feel gain or pain based on the trends we're seeing ...
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy REITs in Your Roth IRA?

On a recent episode of our Industry Focus show, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, a Certified Financial Planner, answered a listener question: Are Roth IRAs the best place to hold real estate investment trusts, or REITs? In this video clip from the show's August 16 Fool Live recording, hear what Matt and host Jason Moser had to say.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

This New Credit Card Can Help You Buy A Home. But Creating It Was Nearly Impossible.

In 2017, Ankur Jain had sold a company to Tinder, had become its VP of product, and was hating the conversations he was having. He was living in San Francisco, where Silicon Valley types would talk about solving big problems and bettering the world — “and then the kind of stuff I would keep hearing about was, like, ‘We’re building crypto stickers,’ ” Jain says. This in a state where the median household price had hit twice the national mark, and in a city that over the past five years had seen median home prices nearly double. And it wasn’t as if the housing stock had astronomically improved. “The more these things became expensive, the less you got as a consumer,” he remembers realizing. “In what world of private sector markets does that make sense? And that, to me, spells opportunities to change a whole model.”
realtytimes.com

What Every Real Estate Agent Needs to Know About SEO

Search engine optimization or SEO is how you rank on Google. Ranking well is essential for your real estate business because this is how clients are most likely to find you. Think about how many new clients you could get if you had thousands more visitors to your website every month.
MLSdigitalconnectmag.com

How to Sell Your House Online

Selling a house in today’s market is not only easier than ever (thanks to a white-hot market where buyers will drool over anything that has a roof and a door), but it also affords sellers more flexibility than ever before. Thanks to the internet, homeowners are no longer forced to...
Interior Designmymotherlode.com

The Pros and Cons of Building a Custom Home

Right now, many would-be homebuyers are facing a predicament, which is that there is a limited inventory of properties available. That might be one reason to consider building a custom home, but there are others. There are downsides to think about at the same time. Whether the pros outweigh the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

This mix of growth and value stocks has the tools to make shareholders richer over the long run. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has been virtually unstoppable. The market's widely followed index has doubled from its bear-market bottom, and has now gone more than nine months without even a 5% retracement.
thepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Am I Entitled to $240K Cash Found in My Dead Brother’s Drawer?

My brother passed away five years ago. He left a substantial amount of cash in a dresser drawer. When my other brother had to identify his body, he found the $240,000. He and his wife made the decision to create a narrative of their own, suggesting that my brother was a drug dealer, so they could justify keeping this money for themselves. Consequently, with the loss of our brother and the stress of knowing that keeping this money was wrong and sinful, my brother had a massive heart attack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy