Dallas, TX

Mid-Week Musings | Vol. 20

By Tanya Foster
TanyaFosterBlog
 7 days ago
Hello and Happy Hump Day! Is it me or has the rainy weather in Dallas been a refreshing change to our normal climate? Y’all it rained all afternoon yesterday and the temperature was 75 degrees. In DALLAS! This is unheard of. I know some of you have already gone back to school, while others are on your last weeks of summer. In today’s Mid-Week Musings, I want to focus on late summer and early fall favorites. My heart says fall fashion, but my body says looks that beat the summer heat. These are great items to get your through the warm temps, while also preparing you for fall. I’ve also included some transitional home decor pieces. Also, in case you missed my round-up of late summer trends you’ll absolutely love, read HERE. Ok let’s go!

tanyafoster.com

